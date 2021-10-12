Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese city councilor denounces Taiwan opposition party's recall campaign

Kobe city councilor calls KMT's efforts to remove Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator 'evil strategy'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 13:28
Kobe City Councilor Norihiro Uehata. (Facebook, Norihiro Uehata photo)

Kobe City Councilor Norihiro Uehata. (Facebook, Norihiro Uehata photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese City Councilor Norihiro Uehata from the city of Kobe on Sunday (Oct. 10) expressed his opposition to the Kuomintang’s (KMT) efforts to recall Taiwan Statebuilding Party (SBP) Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟).

In an all-Mandarin tweet, Uehata said that he opposes the removal of Chen. He also said that this recall is clearly “the evil strategy of the KMT” and that to remove Chen is to benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the KMT.

He said that he is against actions that undermine Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and added that he “firmly supports” Chen.

The Kobe city councilor also said he hoped Taiwanese will not be tricked by fake news. In response, Chen thanked Uehata, while TSB Chairman Chen I-chi (陳奕齊) pointed out that both Taiwan and Japan are concerned about China's “uncivilized hegemony,” Liberty Times reported.

The recall election seeking Chen’s removal was originally slated for Aug. 28 but was postponed to Oct. 23 due to COVID concerns. If 25% of the 291,122 eligible voters in Taichung City's District 2 support proceeding with the recall, he will lose his seat in the Legislative Yuan.
Norihiro Uehata
Chen Po-wei
Taiwan Statebuilding Party
recall election
Taiwan
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

New Japan prime minister calls Taiwan ‘extremely important partner’
New Japan prime minister calls Taiwan ‘extremely important partner’
2021/10/11 20:32
French delegation leaves Taiwan after five-day visit
French delegation leaves Taiwan after five-day visit
2021/10/11 14:52
China's comments on Taiwan president’s National Day speech ‘unconstructive and slanderous’
China's comments on Taiwan president’s National Day speech ‘unconstructive and slanderous’
2021/10/11 11:59
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/11 11:49
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
2021/10/10 17:25

Updated : 2021-10-12 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack