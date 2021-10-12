Alexa
Taiwan's 'Dome' is home to new series of immersive digital art shows

C-Lab will feature new works at its custom-made venue every weekend until end of November

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 12:08
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab will screen digital artworks every weekend until Nov. 28 at the organization's new venue "Dome."

Part of the Future Media Arts Festival launched by Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab, aka C-Lab, "Future Vision Lab" features 14 multimedia works and one stargazing lecture.

Opened in 2020, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University architecture graduates collaborated with C-Lab to build the spherical performance space. Works shown at the Dome explore the visual limits of media technology.

They provide audiences with an immersive experience due to the mirrored floor and projections on the spherical ceilings. The space also enables technologies such as warping, edge blending, and mapping, according to C-Lab.

Eight works stood out in an open call and will be screened. They include "L'alter-monde" by French art duo Sandrine Deumier and Myriam Bleau, the "On Earth Series" by Taiwan's Nulls Design, and new media creative team XTRUX's "Reincarnate Island," which discusses the connection between consciousness and bodies, based on the nation's folklore. Six new commissioned works comprise Japan's Atsushi Tadokoro, the German-based Peruvian artist Alex Guevara, and Co-coism's Huang Ding-yun (黃鼎云) and Hung Chien-han (洪千涵).

Additionally, C-LAB teamed up with National Taichung Theater to release "The Sun," produced by Tian Zi-ping (田子平) and William Kuo (郭立威), which explores the coexistence of machines and humans

Events will take place in the Dome every weekend until Nov. 28. For more information, please visit the website.

Inside the Dome. (Facebook, C-Lab photo)

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
Updated : 2021-10-12 13:40 GMT+08:00

