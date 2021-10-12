Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers fields a ground ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz as Randy Arozarena (56) rounds the bases in the eig... Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers fields a ground ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz as Randy Arozarena (56) rounds the bases in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacts toward the bullpen during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American Le... Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacts toward the bullpen during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier slides into home plate to score on a double by Randy Arozarena in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during G... Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier slides into home plate to score on a double by Randy Arozarena in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier reacts after scoring on a double by Randy Arozarena during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 o... Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier reacts after scoring on a double by Randy Arozarena during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier follows through on a double during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American Le... Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier follows through on a double during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco (5) celebrates his two-run home run with Kevin Kiermaier during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4... Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco (5) celebrates his two-run home run with Kevin Kiermaier during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, right, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora as he is relieved during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay R... Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, right, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora as he is relieved during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays Jordan Luplow (25) advances to third base on a fly out ahead of the tag from Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers during the fift... Tampa Bay Rays Jordan Luplow (25) advances to third base on a fly out ahead of the tag from Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers during the fifth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays ... Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (62) walks off the field during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball Americ... Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (62) walks off the field during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts, right, is congratulated by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) after scoring on a double by Alex Verdugo during the t... Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts, right, is congratulated by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) after scoring on a double by Alex Verdugo during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox Alex Verdugo reacts after batting in a run on a double during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball A... Boston Red Sox Alex Verdugo reacts after batting in a run on a double during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the third inning to the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a b... Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the third inning to the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier makes the catch on a line drive hit by Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez during the second ... Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier makes the catch on a line drive hit by Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez during the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Divi... Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers, right, celebrates with Kyle Schwarber (18) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa ... Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers, right, celebrates with Kyle Schwarber (18) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball ... Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

After winning Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Sunday with Christian Vázquez's two-run homer in the 13th, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers had a three-run home run off rookie Shane McClanahan to ignite a five-run third inning that put Boston in front 5-0. Tampa Bay battled back and tied it in the eighth.

The wild-card Red Sox will await the winner of the other ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. Houston leads 2-1 going into Game 4 in Chicago on Tuesday, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.

Boston improved to 15-3 in potential clinching postseason games and have won each of their last eight. It brings an abrupt end to the season for the Rays, who’d been eyeing back-to-back trips to the World Series after winning 100 games during the regular season and rolling to AL East title.

Vázquez led off the ninth with a single through the hole to left field and moved to second a sacrifice bunt by Christian Arroyo. Travis Shaw then hit a bouncing ground ball to third that went for an infield single when Yandy Díaz bounced his throw to first baseman Ji-Man Choi.

