Experience thrill of steam train travel on Taiwan’s Alishan during maple season

Steam trains on Alishan against the backdrop of maple trees. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office, Huang Yuan-ming phot... Steam trains on Alishan against the backdrop of maple trees. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office, Huang Yuan-ming photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Highly sought-after tickets for a journey to mountainous Alishan during the maple season will be available starting Nov. 29.

Riding the iconic Alishan Forest Railway to the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area in December for maple leaf viewing has been a much-anticipated event since the themed tour was first introduced in 2019.

Enthusiasts are invited to indulge themselves and enjoy the alpine scenery of central Taiwan by taking a steam-powered train. It is the signature and nostalgia-invoking mode of travel for the Alishan Forest Railway service.

Tickets can only be purchased online, beginning 10 a.m. on Nov. 29. There will be six sessions for the tour, which fall on Dec. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28, and are limited to 60 passengers at maximum per session.

The price of NT$2,900 (US$102.95) includes the rail fare, meals, souvenirs, and a guided tour by Alishan expert and photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明). He will lead travelers on a journey to learn about the history and ecology of the area, according to the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office.

Visit the website of the Alishan Forest Railway or its Facebook page for ticketing and other information about the themed tour, or contact Ms. Li at (05)2779843#362.



A train ride on Alishan against the backdrop of colorful maple trees. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office, Huang Yuan-ming photos)