Ravens' Watkins leaves with hamstring injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 10:21
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore receiver Sammy Watkins left Monday night's game against Indianapolis late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was questionable to return.

Watkins did not come back for Baltimore's first possession of the second half. The Ravens also lost offensive lineman Ben Cleveland to a knee injury in the second quarter.

Watkins had two catches for 35 yards before exiting. The Ravens' backfield has already been decimated by season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and the receiving corps has been without rookie Rashod Bateman, a first-round draft pick.

Updated : 2021-10-12 12:05 GMT+08:00

