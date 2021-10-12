Taxi driver buried alive in warehouse collapse at north Taiwan quarry

The wall of a warehouse collapsed at a quarry in Taoyuan, burying and killing a taxi driver passing by. The wall of a warehouse collapsed at a quarry in Taoyuan, burying and killing a taxi driver passing by. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A taxi driver has been killed after being buried alive in gravel following a warehouse wall’s collapse at a quarry in Taoyuan early Tuesday (Oct. 12) morning.

CNA reported that, according to a police investigation, the warehouse wall collapsed at around 4:37 a.m., unleashing gravel that fell onto the nearby street along with the broken wall. A taxi driver surnamed Tai (戴) who was driving by was crushed and buried.

Police closed off the street and contacted a heavy machinery company to help with excavations, per CNA. The Taoyuan City Fire Department sent firefighters to help search and rescue the 56-year-old driver, but recovered the body at around 6:37 a.m.



The taxi driver was found dead, two hours after the accident occurred. (CNA)

CNA cited the police as saying Tai was a resident of Taoyuan, and worked as a taxi driver between Taoyuan and Taipei for almost 30 years.

The wall of the warehouse, made of iron sheets, is thought to have collapsed due to Monday (Oct. 11) night’s heavy rainfall. However, the exact cause of the accident remains to be confirmed.

The scene of the accident has been sealed off while gravel is removed. The fire department has stationed staff at the scene to monitor the situation.