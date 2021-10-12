Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taxi driver buried alive in warehouse collapse at north Taiwan quarry

Warehouse wall collapses after heavy rainfall, falling gravel crushes passing taxi

  176
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 11:21
The wall of a warehouse collapsed at a quarry in Taoyuan, burying and killing a taxi driver passing by.

The wall of a warehouse collapsed at a quarry in Taoyuan, burying and killing a taxi driver passing by. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A taxi driver has been killed after being buried alive in gravel following a warehouse wall’s collapse at a quarry in Taoyuan early Tuesday (Oct. 12) morning.

CNA reported that, according to a police investigation, the warehouse wall collapsed at around 4:37 a.m., unleashing gravel that fell onto the nearby street along with the broken wall. A taxi driver surnamed Tai (戴) who was driving by was crushed and buried.

Police closed off the street and contacted a heavy machinery company to help with excavations, per CNA. The Taoyuan City Fire Department sent firefighters to help search and rescue the 56-year-old driver, but recovered the body at around 6:37 a.m.

Taxi driver buried alive in warehouse collapse at north Taiwan quarry
The taxi driver was found dead, two hours after the accident occurred. (CNA)

CNA cited the police as saying Tai was a resident of Taoyuan, and worked as a taxi driver between Taoyuan and Taipei for almost 30 years.

The wall of the warehouse, made of iron sheets, is thought to have collapsed due to Monday (Oct. 11) night’s heavy rainfall. However, the exact cause of the accident remains to be confirmed.

The scene of the accident has been sealed off while gravel is removed. The fire department has stationed staff at the scene to monitor the situation.
Taoyuan City
quarry
taxi
taxi driver
accident

RELATED ARTICLES

PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
2021/10/05 20:04
Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan
Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan
2021/09/30 16:42
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
2021/09/27 13:26
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
2021/09/22 18:21
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
2021/09/19 15:32

Updated : 2021-10-12 12:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case