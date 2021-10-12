Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Launches Citywide Can Recycling Incentive Scheme

Recycle empty formula cans at HKTVmall O2O shops to redeem e-vouchers and build green habits

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 October 2021 - Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong ("Mead Johnson") partners with 24-hour online shopping mall, HKTVmall under Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited ("HKTVmall") and the World Green Organisation ("WGO") again to launch the largest-scale "We CAN Protect the Future" Formula Cans Recycling Program in Hong Kong. Following the success of its pilot program launched earlier this year at the 6 collection points at HKTVmall O2O shops, Mead Johnson has upgraded and extended the program coverage to 35 collection points across Hong Kong, and team up with parents to build a cleaner and more sustainable world for our future generations, nurturing their best start in life.













From now until 24 December 2021, citizens can return cleaned formula cans from all brands to any of the 35 designated HKTVmall O2O shops across Hong Kong and redeem an e-voucher (HKTVmall HK$400 Mead Johnson selected products or HK$50 Dettol selected products) for each successful return. [1] All collected formula cans will be processed at a local recycling plant and turned into recyclable molten metal. The entire recycling process is supervised by the WGO to ensure all recycled cans will be transformed appropriately into recycled material to reduce environmental burden and promote green economy in Hong Kong.

To encourage active participation in the program and further enhance environmental awareness of the public, Mead Johnson and the WGO will also organise parent-child formula cans upcycling workshops at different shopping malls from October to December 2021. The workshops will bring children their first environmental protection experience. The workshops expect to cover approximately 300 participants. Further details will be announced.

The pilot program launched by Mead Johnson at the beginning of 2021 received overwhelming responses from the public and was successful in promoting the importance of cans recycling among over 50,000 parents. More than 1,500 formula cans were collected and recycled within a short period of time through 6 HKTVmall O2O shops.

"Mead Johnson has been working side by side with parents to safeguard our environment and address social issues in the city for many years, guided by its mission to nourish the best start in life for our next generation," said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited. "Our pilot program achieved great success by establishing a convenient and reliable one-stop recycling channel for consumers. Through our partnership with HKTVmall and the WGO, we endeavour to optimise parents' recycling experience by enhancing the program's accessibility through extended HKTVmall O2O network, encouraging parents to recycle and help build a sustainable future together."

Ms. Jelly Zhou, Chief Executive Officer (Hong Kong) at Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, added, "HKTVmall has been a strong advocate for sustainable shopping. We are pleased to team up with Mead Johnson and the WGO again to launch this meaningful recycling scheme. Through the addition of O2O shops as collection points, we encourage the public to integrate waste reduction and recycling into daily life and enhance their environmental awareness. We will continue to fulfill our social responsibility through corporate partnerships to bring positive impacts on our community." HKTVmall encourages citizens' participation in the recycling program by offering 35 collection points across Hong Kong under its O2O network.

Dr. William Yu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the World Green Organisation, said "Corporations have a big role to play in sustainability. We are glad to see how Mead Johnson is pioneering in formula cans recycling by promoting collaboration between retailer and green group and expanding its recycling network. This program is one of the role models for sustainability development in Hong Kong." The WGO acts as advisor for the program, providing professional advice for improving the can recycling mechanism and environmental education.

"We CAN Protect the Future" Formula Cans Recycling Program runs every Monday and Wednesday from 6 October to 24 December 2021 at 35 designated HKTVmall O2O shops.













[1] The Formula Cans Recycling Program runs every Monday and Wednesday from 6 October to 24 December 2021 at 35 designated HKTVmall O2O shops. Participants can redeem an e-voucher for every successful return of a cleaned formula can, up to four e-vouchers per day. Distribution of e-vouchers may vary depending on availability at different shops. E-vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last and check with the on-duty staff for details on collection day. Offers are subject to terms and conditions and can be found here: https://bit.ly/3mmvu3x

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century since 1905. As world's renowned infant and child nutrition brand, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world's children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

With excellent quality, Mead Johnson Nutrition has earned trust by nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous attitude, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence and caring feedback to the community have also helped it establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has landed for a half century, providing Hong Kong parents with high quality, science-based products, various parenting information and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition's scientists and healthcare professionals are paying efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs and Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists to produce the formula for metabolic disorders' children, giving hopes to them.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited is a Hong Kong-listed company (SEHK: 1137).

Established in 1992, the Group has extensive and successful experience in telecom market liberalization and popularizing advanced technology and applications.

HKTVmall is the largest 24-hour online shopping mall in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited. HKTVmall provides one-stop shop services including online shopping, marketing & digital advertising, big data analysis, smart logistics & fulfilment as well as physical O2O stores, and to transform all business operation, trading, retail, finance and daily life onto a single digital online platform to establish a unique digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.hktv.com.hk.

About World Green Organisation

The World Green Organisation (WGO) is an independent non-governmental organisation concerned with environmental conservation and environmentally related livelihood and economic affairs. It provides a holistic approach to a fully integrated three-pronged solution that combines social, environmental and economic dimensions for a paradigm shift towards low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways.

Through science-based policy research and community projects, the WGO aims to enhance the quality of the environment, promote a greener economy, and improve people's livelihoods. In particular, it will focus on the social concerns of underprivileged groups and on the creation of a green economy, to help realise its vision of sustainable development. For more information, visit www.thewgo.org/website/eng/.