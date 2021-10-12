Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day

PLA carries out 'long-distance' beach landing by light assault craft on Chinese side of Taiwan Strait

  413
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 11:00
(Weibo, CCTV-7 screenshot) 

(Weibo, CCTV-7 screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's military on Sunday (Oct. 10), Taiwan's National Day, released a video showing troops invading a beach across the Taiwan Strait in southern China.

On Sunday, the Weibo account for the CCTV-7 National Defense and Military Channel released a video shot in "recent days" showing the 73rd Group Army conducting beach landing exercises to "explore the combat mode of long-distance landings by light assault boats." The post claimed the landing craft featured in the video are faster and can carry more troops.

It claimed the simulated assault included multiple teams of boat specialists, "shock troops," and sappers. According to the post, the troops landed on the beach in multiple waves and "performed combat tasks at different stages."

China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
(Weibo, PLA Daily screenshot)

In the video, troops can be seen marching out of their barracks and piling their gear into dozens of small boats that plow toward an unidentified sandy beach. The camera quickly cuts to some sort of aquatic drone skimming over the water as an airborne drone drops an object from above.

The troops toss smoke grenades and storm the beach. Once on land, they can be seen planting small red flags as they advance.

China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
Drone dropping object. (Weibo, CCTV-7 screenshot)

The soldiers are shown firing live ammunition and setting off live explosives. Troops dig a trench and set up a mortar position before a second wave hits the beach.

Soldiers can be seen taking up positions in a wooded area and setting off smoke signals. The video ends with a third wave of troops pouring onto the shore.

China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
(Weibo, PLA Daily screenshot)

Although no mention of Taiwan's National Day was made, the video was likely timed to send a message to the Taiwan government to show Beijing's determination to annex the country "by force if necessary." Given that Tropical Storm Kompasu was already starting to bring wind and rain to the region on Sunday and skies were sunny in the video, it was probably shot on a previous day.

China video shows PLA troops in beach landing drill on Taiwan's National Day
(Weibo, CCTV-7 screenshot)
PLA
beach assault
landing craft
assault boat
amphibious assault
amphibious operations
amphibious
Chinese invasion
war with China
Chinese attack
Taiwan national day
National Day

RELATED ARTICLES

China's comments on Taiwan president’s National Day speech ‘unconstructive and slanderous’
China's comments on Taiwan president’s National Day speech ‘unconstructive and slanderous’
2021/10/11 11:59
Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
2021/10/10 20:17
Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases, zero local
Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases, zero local
2021/10/10 14:26
Taiwan’s president says country will not bow to China
Taiwan’s president says country will not bow to China
2021/10/10 12:07
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
2021/10/10 10:43

Updated : 2021-10-12 12:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case