Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's old Triple Stimulus Vouchers passed off as new Quintuple vouchers

Taipei resident warns businesses to check carefully as vouchers similar in color and format

  125
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/12 09:55
A business in Taipei allegedly received an expired Triple Stimulus Voucher (top) along with a new Quintuple Stimulus Voucher (bottom). (Facebook,...

A business in Taipei allegedly received an expired Triple Stimulus Voucher (top) along with a new Quintuple Stimulus Voucher (bottom). (Facebook,...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei resident posted on Facebook to warn businesses about getting paid with expired Triple Stimulus Vouchers issued in 2020, as they resemble the newly distributed Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.

On Monday (Oct. 11), a Facebook user named "Yaode Chen" posted a photo with two NT$200 (US$7.11) stimulus vouchers side by side. From afar, the two vouchers look very similar due to their green color and formats.

“For the many business owners in the group: as everyone begins to use the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, pay attention when getting paid if you’re receiving the expired Triple Stimulus Voucher, because they look too similar,” Chen said. He alleged a business where he shopped received the two vouchers shown in his photo.

While some commentators condemned whoever paid with the Triple Stimulus Voucher, Chen said it may not be intentional. “It could be that some elders did not realize it.”

Many Facebook users who got the digital Triple Stimulus Vouchers in 2020 said they did not even know what the physical vouchers looked like. The Triple Stimulus Vouchers came in NT$200 and NT$500 bills, featuring the shape of Taiwan in its center, and has Dec. 31, 2020 as the expiration date on the left.

The new Quintuple Stimulus Voucher features the Taiwan blue magpie with its wings extended, while its expiration date, April 30, 2022, is on the right.

Though there are minor differences between the two sets of vouchers, Facebook users pointed out that sometimes business owners are too busy and forget to thoroughly check what they get. Many thanked Chen for the reminder.
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers
Triple Stimulus Vouchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Public can pick up pre-ordered Taiwan stimulus vouchers today
Public can pick up pre-ordered Taiwan stimulus vouchers today
2021/10/08 11:43
Taiwan stimulus vouchers to boost employment, wages in Q4
Taiwan stimulus vouchers to boost employment, wages in Q4
2021/09/23 16:10
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version
2021/09/23 11:53
1.6 million people apply for digital version of Taiwan stimulus vouchers
1.6 million people apply for digital version of Taiwan stimulus vouchers
2021/09/22 20:07
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
2021/09/22 11:03

Updated : 2021-10-12 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine available soon for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case