Taiwan's old Triple Stimulus Vouchers passed off as new Quintuple vouchers

A business in Taipei allegedly received an expired Triple Stimulus Voucher (top) along with a new Quintuple Stimulus Voucher (bottom). (Facebook,... A business in Taipei allegedly received an expired Triple Stimulus Voucher (top) along with a new Quintuple Stimulus Voucher (bottom). (Facebook,Yaode Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei resident posted on Facebook to warn businesses about getting paid with expired Triple Stimulus Vouchers issued in 2020, as they resemble the newly distributed Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.

On Monday (Oct. 11), a Facebook user named "Yaode Chen" posted a photo with two NT$200 (US$7.11) stimulus vouchers side by side. From afar, the two vouchers look very similar due to their green color and formats.

“For the many business owners in the group: as everyone begins to use the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, pay attention when getting paid if you’re receiving the expired Triple Stimulus Voucher, because they look too similar,” Chen said. He alleged a business where he shopped received the two vouchers shown in his photo.

While some commentators condemned whoever paid with the Triple Stimulus Voucher, Chen said it may not be intentional. “It could be that some elders did not realize it.”

Many Facebook users who got the digital Triple Stimulus Vouchers in 2020 said they did not even know what the physical vouchers looked like. The Triple Stimulus Vouchers came in NT$200 and NT$500 bills, featuring the shape of Taiwan in its center, and has Dec. 31, 2020 as the expiration date on the left.

The new Quintuple Stimulus Voucher features the Taiwan blue magpie with its wings extended, while its expiration date, April 30, 2022, is on the right.

Though there are minor differences between the two sets of vouchers, Facebook users pointed out that sometimes business owners are too busy and forget to thoroughly check what they get. Many thanked Chen for the reminder.