Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stone, Elliott inactive for Ravens against Colts

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 07:11
Stone, Elliott inactive for Ravens against Colts

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens safeties Geno Stone and DeShon Elliott are inactive for Monday night's game against Indianapolis.

The two defensive backs were listed as questionable Saturday — Stone with a thigh injury and Elliott with a quad problem. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Josh Bynes are the other inactives for Baltimore.

Inactive for Indianapolis are: defensive tackle Khalil Davis, quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive ends Kwity Paye (hamstring) and Isaac Rochell (illness), offensive lineman Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jordan Wilkins and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

The Ravens also activated receiver Miles Boykin from injured reserve and activated defensive back Jordan Richards and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad. The Colts elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive end Kameron Cline to the active roster from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-12 09:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
BNT vaccine soon available for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine soon available for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official
Women should stay in countryside to serve unmarried men, says Chinese official