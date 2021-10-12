Alexa
Predators promote Scott Nichol to assistant general manager

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 06:24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have promoted Scott Nichol to assistant general manager going into his 13th season overall with the franchise.

General manager David Poile announced the promotion Monday.

Nichol will continue as general manager of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and as the Predators' director of player development. Poile called this the next step with Nichol the third assistant general manager joining Jeff Kealty, who oversees scouting, and Brian Poile, who runs hockey operations.

“When you combine Scott’s work ethic and foundational understanding of what it takes to work in the NHL, you can see why he has been able to be successful at this level,” Poile said.

Nichol played for the Predators from 2005-09. He played in 662 career NHL games and helped San Jose reach back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2010 and 2011. Nichol still holds the franchise record for short-handed goals in a game and a period with two in the second period of a win at St. Louis on Jan. 19, 2008.

He rejoined the franchise in 2013-14 as director of player development. He took over as GM of the Admirals in 2018. He has helped develop Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons, Eeli Tolvanen and Tanner Jeannot among others.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

