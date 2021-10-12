Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Virgin's Branson leads high school band, prompts backlash

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 06:48
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson shows his Virgin Galactic made astronaut wings pin after his flight t...

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson shows his Virgin Galactic made astronaut wings pin after his flight t...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billionaire Richard Branson said it was an honor and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to don a drum major’s uniform and march ahead of a New Orleans high school band.

But some of the Catholic school’s fans apparently were less enthusiastic about Branson's appearance Thursday with the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 — the band that integrated an exclusive Mardi Gras parade. The band and Branson paraded to a new Virgin Hotel in New Orleans as part of opening ceremonies.

“I’ve had quite a few exciting experiences in my time, but I’ve never got (a) chance to lead a marching band before — let alone the best marching band in the world,” Branson wrote on his blog Friday. “What an honour to join the legendary St. Augustine High School band for a performance through the streets of New Orleans.”

Aulston G. Taylor, president and CEO of the school, tweeted a letter late Sunday acknowledging that many people have told him only students who have earned it should be allowed to wear the purple and gold uniform.

Others felt that “Sir Branson adorning our drum major uniform with honor across his millions of followers was great for the school and sets us apart as a global brand,” he wrote.

He said both viewpoints are valid.

He added that news reports about Friday’s event brought new contributors, both among alumni and “donors who had never seen nor heard of us.”

It also, he said, is the start of “what we all hope will be a long-term partnership ... and one that goes beyond an initial gift to the school."

Updated : 2021-10-12 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
BNT vaccine soon available for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan
BNT vaccine soon available for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan