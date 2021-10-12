Alexa
No. 11 Kentucky loses DT Oxendine with lower leg injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 04:57
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury sustained in the No. 11 Wildcats’ 42-21 win over LSU.

Coach Mark Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury on Monday but called it a “big loss” considering Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) has already lost nose guard Marquan McCall in the win over Florida with what he described as a lower extremity injury. Senior Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is listed as the starter for Saturday’s East Division showdown at top-ranked Georgia.

The announcement comes as Oxendine was named SEC co-defensive line player of the week for his play against LSU. The sophomore recorded two sacks among three tackles, earning credit for a sack after forcing an intentional grounding call. He was eighth on the team with 15 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

