How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/12 04:28
Wall Street gave up an early gain and ended lower Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, and technology companies and banks took some of the bigger loses. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.15 points, or 0.7%, to 4,361.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points, or 0.7%, to 34,496.06

The Nasdaq fell 93.34 points, or 0.6%, to 14,486.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,220.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 605.12 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 3,889.58 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,597.92 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.79 points, or 12.4%.

