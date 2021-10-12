Aspen Technology, Hess rise; Southwest Airlines, Hasbro fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday.
Hasbro Inc., down $1.46 to $88.54.
The toy and entertainment company announced that CEO Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence.
Aspen Technology Inc., up $17.45 to $159.
Emerson Electric entered a merger deal with the software maker.
Hess Corp., up 70 cents to $89.85.
Oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.10 to $35.23.
Rising copper prices helped the mining company gain ground.
KKR & Co., down 8 cents to $65.43.
The private investment firm's co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts are stepping down from their posts as co-CEOs.
CF Industries Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $62.14.
The supplier of hydrogen and nitrogen products said its Billingham Complex in the U.K. will continue to operate through at least January.
Ameren Corp., down 87 cents to $81.27.
The electric and gas utility announced a CEO change effective next year.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.25 to $51.67.
The airline cancelled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming its woes on air traffic control issues and weather.