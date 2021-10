Monday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,359,455 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, def. Daniel Evans (18), Britain, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, def. Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.