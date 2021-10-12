BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2725
|Down
|64
|Dec
|2752
|2753
|2672
|2682
|Down
|68
|Jan
|2725
|Down
|64
|Mar
|2794
|2794
|2717
|2725
|Down
|64
|May
|2782
|2782
|2718
|2725
|Down
|58
|Jul
|2755
|2755
|2698
|2707
|Down
|48
|Sep
|2707
|2708
|2663
|2676
|Down
|40
|Dec
|2660
|2662
|2622
|2640
|Down
|30
|Mar
|2626
|2626
|2598
|2614
|Down
|26
|May
|2585
|2597
|2585
|2597
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2590
|Down
|29
|Sep
|2581
|Down
|29