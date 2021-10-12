BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2725 Down 64 Dec 2752 2753 2672 2682 Down 68 Jan 2725 Down 64 Mar 2794 2794 2717 2725 Down 64 May 2782 2782 2718 2725 Down 58 Jul 2755 2755 2698 2707 Down 48 Sep 2707 2708 2663 2676 Down 40 Dec 2660 2662 2622 2640 Down 30 Mar 2626 2626 2598 2614 Down 26 May 2585 2597 2585 2597 Down 29 Jul 2590 Down 29 Sep 2581 Down 29