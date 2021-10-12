BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/10/12 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2725 Down 64
Dec 2752 2753 2672 2682 Down 68
Jan 2725 Down 64
Mar 2794 2794 2717 2725 Down 64
May 2782 2782 2718 2725 Down 58
Jul 2755 2755 2698 2707 Down 48
Sep 2707 2708 2663 2676 Down 40
Dec 2660 2662 2622 2640 Down 30
Mar 2626 2626 2598 2614 Down 26
May 2585 2597 2585 2597 Down 29
Jul 2590 Down 29
Sep 2581 Down 29

Updated : 2021-10-12 05:58 GMT+08:00

