Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka out for season with knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/12 02:30
Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka out for season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The freshman was hurt in the 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday, his second start at left tackle. Coach Scott Frost said Prochazka would have surgery next week and should return for spring practice.

“You feel terrible for anybody when they get hurt," Frost said Monday. "These kids put so much time and effort and energy into this and Teddy's been just improving by leaps and bounds since he got here. He was getting to reap the benefit of that. It's a tough setback. Guys come back from these things and he'll be fine.”

Turner Corcoran will take over for Prochazka at left tackle and Bryce Benhart will move into Corcoran's spot at right tackle for the Cornhuskers' game at Minnesota this Saturday.

Prochazka was the second true freshman in the modern era to start a game at left tackle. Corcoran was the first, getting the start at Rutgers in 2020.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Updated : 2021-10-12 04:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
Taiwanese man dies after pitbull attack
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year