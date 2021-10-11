NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK

Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

New England 25, Houston 22

New Orleans 33, Washington 22

Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42

Arizona 17, San Francisco 10

Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20

Monday's Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.