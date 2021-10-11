Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK

Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

New England 25, Houston 22

New Orleans 33, Washington 22

Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42

Arizona 17, San Francisco 10

Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20

Monday's Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-11 23:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend