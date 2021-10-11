Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 6 3 39 31 16
Reign FC 12 7 2 38 33 21
Houston 9 7 5 32 31 26
North Carolina 9 7 5 32 27 18
Washington 8 7 6 30 24 25
Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18
Chicago 8 8 5 29 24 27
Orlando 7 7 7 28 26 27
Louisville 4 12 5 17 16 37
Kansas City 2 12 6 12 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Houston 4, North Carolina 1

Reign FC 3, Chicago 2

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-11 23:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend