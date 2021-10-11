NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 6 3 39 31 16 Reign FC 12 7 2 38 33 21 Houston 9 7 5 32 31 26 North Carolina 9 7 5 32 27 18 Washington 8 7 6 30 24 25 Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18 Chicago 8 8 5 29 24 27 Orlando 7 7 7 28 26 27 Louisville 4 12 5 17 16 37 Kansas City 2 12 6 12 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Houston 4, North Carolina 1

Reign FC 3, Chicago 2

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.