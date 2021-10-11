Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amnesty: Curacao violating rights of Venezuelan migrants

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 22:19
Amnesty: Curacao violating rights of Venezuelan migrants

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Amnesty International on Monday accused Curacao and Dutch authorities of violating the rights of Venezuelan migrants, saying families are being separated and held under inhumane conditions.

The organization also accused authorities of denying migrants their right to seek asylum and of holding them under automatic detention.

An estimated 5.7 million Venezuelans have fled their country to escape hyperinflation, food shortages and some of the lowest wages in the Western Hemisphere. Amnesty said some 17,000 of them are estimated to live in the nearby Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao under irregular migratory status.

Amnesty accused the government of Curacao of deporting children without their parents, pressuring migrants to sign deportation forms and limiting access to legal assistance. The group also said authorities were holding migrants in overcrowded prisons where they faced alleged physical and verbal abuse as well as sensory deprivation.

Curacao’s General Prosecutor’s Fffice and the Office of General Affairs did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Updated : 2021-10-11 23:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend