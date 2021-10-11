Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;83;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;WSW;10;83%;56%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and hot;101;82;ENE;8;40%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;WNW;7;36%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;62;High clouds;72;58;ENE;10;53%;2%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;61;51;Morning showers;56;47;NNW;10;85%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;44;35;Mostly cloudy;45;33;NE;4;74%;27%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;69;44;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;ESE;8;20%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;40;21;Sunny intervals;44;33;SW;9;62%;29%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a shower;84;67;Sunshine and humid;88;70;ESE;6;62%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;76;59;Showers/thunderstorm;71;56;NNW;7;67%;63%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;60;55;A little a.m. rain;62;50;WSW;15;61%;76%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with hazy sun;99;64;Sunshine and warm;98;69;ESE;5;19%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;93;74;High clouds;93;74;SSW;7;57%;17%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;W;6;86%;86%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;79;A shower and t-storm;87;79;SSW;5;81%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;71;55;Partly sunny;71;56;N;7;66%;14%;4

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;W;6;56%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain tapering off;50;45;Showers around;54;43;WNW;7;76%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;57;46;A couple of showers;53;40;WNW;11;59%;86%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;61;48;Clouds and sunshine;66;48;SE;6;72%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorms;79;65;Thunderstorms;80;64;NNW;5;84%;81%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;59;45;Partly sunny;55;41;NW;10;72%;42%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a shower;58;47;Showers;54;46;N;8;86%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;58;48;A couple of showers;55;47;WSW;5;82%;85%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;61;40;Partly sunny;58;41;WNW;7;68%;33%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;65;56;Low clouds;70;59;ENE;6;78%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;68;A t-storm around;87;66;ENE;6;34%;50%;13

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with a shower;67;67;Rain and drizzle;72;67;NNE;13;73%;84%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this morning;89;69;Becoming cloudy;89;71;NNE;10;41%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds, warm;86;58;High clouds, cooler;71;59;SSE;9;69%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;67;A t-storm around;82;66;SSE;4;62%;55%;6

Chennai, India;A morning shower;91;79;A t-storm around;92;79;WSW;5;72%;77%;3

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;79;62;Breezy in the a.m.;70;59;SW;13;73%;21%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;83;79;A thunderstorm;83;79;W;10;81%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;56;45;Partly sunny;51;40;N;11;55%;14%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;87;79;High clouds;86;79;N;7;75%;23%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny, not as warm;81;63;Thunderstorms;84;73;SSE;13;73%;84%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;Showers around;90;73;SSE;12;62%;85%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;Warm with hazy sun;96;73;NW;5;47%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;70;40;Windy and cooler;60;39;W;20;44%;44%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;99;80;Hot with high clouds;96;79;NW;6;68%;75%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;An afternoon shower;92;75;ESE;5;64%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;59;48;Partly sunny;60;49;W;8;82%;33%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;65;41;Plenty of sun;68;41;NE;5;22%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;73;67;A morning shower;73;64;ENE;14;81%;42%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy rain;75;71;Warmer;86;72;N;9;63%;39%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;Sunny and nice;79;49;ENE;6;35%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;84;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;ESE;4;76%;55%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;52;45;A couple of showers;49;42;SSW;10;90%;86%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A shower and t-storm;85;77;WSW;11;87%;87%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;94;70;Cooler;79;73;NNE;14;74%;99%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;76;Increasingly windy;87;77;ENE;17;62%;74%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;90;71;Turning out cloudy;90;71;NNE;5;50%;12%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;85;66;Hazy sunshine;85;64;NNE;7;46%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm around;70;56;Increasing clouds;73;56;E;7;74%;74%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;93;76;Partly sunny;91;77;NW;7;64%;55%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;95;84;Plenty of sunshine;92;84;ENE;6;55%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;WNW;5;36%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;83;39;Sunny and nice;76;41;NNW;4;7%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;75;Hazy and very warm;96;74;WNW;7;52%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;64;Sunshine, pleasant;87;63;SW;5;60%;6%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;97;84;Partly sunny;98;81;S;8;37%;17%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;60;37;Partly sunny;57;38;W;5;73%;70%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;A shower and t-storm;90;77;N;6;65%;71%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;SW;6;70%;67%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower in spots;94;81;Hazy sunshine;95;81;NW;5;62%;33%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Episodes of sunshine;93;76;Clouds and sun, hot;96;78;NW;4;60%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;61;37;A shower in the p.m.;63;40;NNW;7;55%;58%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;SW;6;79%;78%;11

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;63;58;Partly sunny;63;58;SSE;8;80%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;83;61;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;NNE;6;52%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;59;48;Showers around;60;49;N;8;74%;76%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Breezy and cooler;70;55;Sunny, but cool;69;52;NNE;5;22%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Partly sunny;81;73;SW;7;73%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;W;2;49%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;89;83;Showers around;89;83;W;14;68%;79%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;78;W;5;68%;55%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;S;8;70%;77%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;60;41;Warmer;67;51;NE;7;58%;12%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;79;56;A t-storm around;80;54;SW;6;44%;43%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;E;6;69%;78%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;53;39;Partly sunny;53;32;S;6;77%;34%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;77;Showers around;85;77;S;10;72%;83%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;61;59;Low clouds breaking;67;58;E;6;84%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny, warm;72;56;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;SSE;1;69%;16%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;53;36;Plenty of clouds;53;43;SE;7;69%;50%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;E;5;78%;61%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;80;59;Increasing clouds;80;56;E;7;48%;30%;7

New York, United States;Breezy;72;62;Partly sunny;72;62;SE;6;64%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;90;60;Sunny;90;63;WNW;7;42%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;27;Clearing;36;28;WSW;8;59%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;81;74;A shower in the p.m.;85;73;NE;7;58%;84%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;Mostly sunny;51;34;N;5;61%;15%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Warm with clearing;73;53;Partial sunshine;74;54;SE;6;72%;62%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;87;74;Mostly sunny;85;74;SE;4;66%;44%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNW;6;81%;75%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;6;74%;58%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;62;43;Fog, then some sun;61;46;NNW;6;59%;33%;2

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;66;51;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SSE;12;57%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;89;77;A shower and t-storm;86;77;WSW;9;84%;80%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;SE;9;78%;57%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;88;73;A thunderstorm;86;71;SE;5;74%;70%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;An afternoon shower;56;43;A couple of showers;53;38;W;9;68%;84%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;ENE;5;64%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;53;Showers around;72;52;SE;8;60%;83%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;SSW;6;78%;4%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;E;8;65%;26%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;44;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;44;SSE;8;90%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;52;40;Thundershowers;52;40;S;8;81%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Thunderstorms;68;65;Thunderstorms;72;65;NE;8;83%;76%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;100;73;ENE;7;9%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;66;44;Mostly sunny;70;45;N;5;65%;62%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;53;40;Sunny;52;42;SSE;7;60%;22%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;69;57;Sunny and breezy;69;52;WNW;17;34%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;E;6;74%;81%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of t-storms;85;79;A couple of showers;87;78;ESE;9;80%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;76;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;64;WSW;5;99%;70%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;76;57;Sunny and nice;73;54;NE;8;25%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;81;47;Mostly cloudy;67;46;SE;5;56%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm or two;87;76;A thunderstorm;85;75;N;5;85%;64%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;80;58;Sunny and very warm;83;54;NE;4;40%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Cool with some sun;52;39;Inc. clouds;52;45;S;6;61%;71%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;66;61;Cloudy with a shower;67;58;ENE;6;64%;42%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;72;68;Cloudy and windy;75;68;NNE;20;74%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing and warm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;8;66%;64%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;54;46;Showers around, cold;49;42;WNW;9;93%;75%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;88;78;A couple of showers;86;77;ESE;12;81%;90%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;53;39;Sun and clouds;49;37;NNW;7;77%;38%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;62;56;Cloudy with a shower;61;59;E;11;60%;66%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showery;82;79;Rainy times;86;80;ESE;24;79%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;53;45;Thundershowers;50;41;SSE;10;68%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and cool;63;42;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;ENE;5;41%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;60;48;Periods of sun;64;48;NE;5;68%;24%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;Mostly sunny;70;55;S;5;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;84;71;Nice with some sun;83;74;N;7;52%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;66;52;Showers around;73;54;NE;4;56%;74%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;79;69;A little rain;73;63;NNE;10;71%;90%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;63;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;61;S;9;81%;44%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;76;64;Clouds and sun;77;65;SSE;4;54%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;SW;8;57%;4%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;54;25;Cloudy;48;21;E;9;46%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;54;40;Rain and drizzle;52;44;ENE;4;61%;92%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;47;A couple of showers;54;44;WNW;9;62%;72%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;84;74;Clouds and sun;91;74;S;5;63%;67%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;51;33;A couple of showers;50;35;S;7;81%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;57;39;A couple of showers;52;38;WSW;10;77%;84%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;59;52;A couple of showers;56;47;SW;19;67%;93%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;86;77;Downpours;85;77;SE;5;85%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;Brilliant sunshine;68;49;NE;2;39%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-11 22:18 GMT+08:00

