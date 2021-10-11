Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire-hit Greek island races to fix damage before next storm

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 19:32
Firefighters pump water following a flood at the village of Agia Anna, at the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfir...
A woman stands inside her house at Achladi village following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfires...
A destroyed road leading to the beach of Agia Anna village, following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The ...
A destroyed playground is pictured at Achladi village following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfi...
A man stands on a flooded road at Agia Anna village, following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfir...

Firefighters pump water following a flood at the village of Agia Anna, at the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfir...

A woman stands inside her house at Achladi village following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfires...

A destroyed road leading to the beach of Agia Anna village, following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The ...

A destroyed playground is pictured at Achladi village following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfi...

A man stands on a flooded road at Agia Anna village, following a flood on the northern part of Evia island, Greece, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The wildfir...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said Monday that more than 200 homes were damaged by weekend flooding, with most of the affected areas left unprotected in the wake of huge summer wildfires.

The floods also damaged roads in the north of the island, and also caused damage on nearby areas of the central Greek mainland. Authorities are racing to clear the damage, using earthmovers to clear riverbed blockages, before more severe weather expected later this week.

Evia was the area hardest hit by wildfires in August and early September that damaged more than 1,000 square kilometers (390 square miles) of mostly forestland in Greece. More than 20 countries sent firefighters, water-dropping planes, and other equipment to Greece to help contain the worst fires in more than a decade.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Updated : 2021-10-11 21:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend