New Japanese prime minister calls Taiwan ‘extremely important partner’

PM says he has always looked forward to resolution of cross-straits issues through dialogue

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/11 20:32
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (front)

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (front) (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan's new prime minister, Kishida Fumio, said on Monday that Taiwan is an important partner and that he will seek to deepen the bilateral relationship.

Speaking to Japan’s parliament of the relationship between Taiwan and China, Fumio said he has always looked forward to the resolution of the issue through dialogue between the concerned parties.

He added that Japan and Taiwan share basic values, a tight economic relationship, and reciprocal visits by their people. He called Taiwan “an extremely important partner and friend,” adding that he intends to deepen the bilateral relationship and continuously monitor the security situation.
