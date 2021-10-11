Alexa
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 18:26
COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported, and Coweta Public Schools classes were canceled Monday.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets. Norman is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

Lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

