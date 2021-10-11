Alexa
BNT vaccine soon available for anyone aged 23-44 in Taiwan

People should be sure to update vaccine preferences on government platform before Wednesday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/11 20:53
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 11) announced that people aged 23-44 will soon be eligible to receive a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan.

The vaccinations will comprise the 12th round, which will run from Oct. 22-31. Those interested should update their vaccine brand preferences before Oct. 13 via the government platform, while registration for appointments should be made from Oct. 18-20.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the current plan is to offer the Moderna, AstraZeneca, and BNT vaccines for the 12th round.

Registration for appointments for the 11th round began Monday. People eligible for the first shot of the BNT vaccine in the 11th round include people 45 years of age or older and 12-to-22-year-olds. Registration for the 11th round is open until noon on Oct. 13, while the shots will be administered from Oct. 15-21.
BNT
CECC
COVID-19

