Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers

U.S.-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics

By By Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson, Reuters
2021/10/11 20:23
(Screengrab picture of nobelprize.org)

(Screengrab picture of nobelprize.org)

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize on Monday for pioneering the use of "natural experiments" to understand the causal effects of economic policy and other events.

Natural experiments use real-life situations to work out impacts on the world, an approach that has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research.

One such experiment by Canada-born economist Card on a minimum wage increase in the U.S. state of New Jersey in the early 1990s prompted researchers to review their view that such increases should always lead to falls in employment.

"Natural experiments are everywhere," Eva Mörk, a member of the Prize Committee for the Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic sciences, told a news conference of the impact the method has had across all the social sciences.

Past Nobel Economics prizes have been dominated by U.S. institutes and this was no exception. Card currently works at the University of California, Berkeley; Angrist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge and Dutch-born Imbens at Stanford University.

"I was just absolutely stunned to get a telephone call, then I was just absolutely thrilled to hear the news," Imbens said on a call with reporters in Stockholm, adding he was thrilled to share the prize with two of his good friends. Angrist was best man at his wedding.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).

Card took half the prize "for his empirical contributions to labour economics", the academy said. Angrist and Imbens shared the other half "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".

The prestigious prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel.

They have been awarded since 1901, though the economics prize - created through a donation from Sweden's central bank on its 300th anniversary - is a later addition that was first handed out in 1969.

While the economics award has tended to live in the shadow of the often already famous winners of the prizes for peace and literature, laureates over the years include a number of hugely influential economists, such as the Austrian-British Friedrich August von Hayek and American Milton Friedman. ($1 = 8.7275 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Mark John in London; additional reporting by Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, Terje Solsvik in Oslo, and Lindsay Dunsmuir in Edinburgh; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Nobel Prize
economists
David Card
Joshua Angrist
Guido Imbens

RELATED ARTICLES

Gurnah's Nobel Prize in Literature highlights overlooked human suffering
Gurnah's Nobel Prize in Literature highlights overlooked human suffering
2021/10/08 16:17
Over 100 Nobel laureates condemn China for bullying Dalai Lama, scientist
Over 100 Nobel laureates condemn China for bullying Dalai Lama, scientist
2021/07/29 22:49
Nobel Prize Summit virtual event to discuss climate change
Nobel Prize Summit virtual event to discuss climate change
2021/04/14 18:15
'Twilight' author, Nobel laureate to attend Taipei book fair virtually
'Twilight' author, Nobel laureate to attend Taipei book fair virtually
2020/12/30 12:45
Japan Nobel laureate says follow Taiwan in coronavirus battle
Japan Nobel laureate says follow Taiwan in coronavirus battle
2020/04/14 16:42

Updated : 2021-10-11 20:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend