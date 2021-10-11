French delegation leaves Taiwan after five-day visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of French senators left Taiwan on Sunday night (Oct. 10) after wrapping up a five-day visit to the country.

The group departed on Sunday night at 11:10 p.m. on an EVA Airways flight and was seen off by Remus Chen (陳立國), director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of European Affairs, CNA reported.

The five-member delegation arrived on Oct. 6 and was led by Senator Alain Richard, the chair of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group. He was accompanied by Else Joseph and Max Brisson, vice presidents of the Taiwan Friendship Group; the group’s secretary Judith Bout; and Olivier Cadic, vice president of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee.

On Oct. 7, Senator Richard was given a national award — the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon — in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations between France and Taiwan.

During their visit, the French delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and other Taiwan officials.