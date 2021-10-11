Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

French delegation leaves Taiwan after five-day visit

French senators met with President Tsai, among other high-level government officials

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/11 14:52
Senator Richard (left) accompanied by MOFA's Remus Chen. (CNA photo)

Senator Richard (left) accompanied by MOFA's Remus Chen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of French senators left Taiwan on Sunday night (Oct. 10) after wrapping up a five-day visit to the country.

The group departed on Sunday night at 11:10 p.m. on an EVA Airways flight and was seen off by Remus Chen (陳立國), director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of European Affairs, CNA reported.

The five-member delegation arrived on Oct. 6 and was led by Senator Alain Richard, the chair of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group. He was accompanied by Else Joseph and Max Brisson, vice presidents of the Taiwan Friendship Group; the group’s secretary Judith Bout; and Olivier Cadic, vice president of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee.

On Oct. 7, Senator Richard was given a national award — the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon — in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations between France and Taiwan.

During their visit, the French delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and other Taiwan officials.
French delegation
Alain Richard
Taiwan Friendship Group

RELATED ARTICLES

French Senate delegation ends Taiwan trip with Legislative Yuan visit
French Senate delegation ends Taiwan trip with Legislative Yuan visit
2021/10/09 19:24
Taiwan president bestows honor upon French senator
Taiwan president bestows honor upon French senator
2021/10/07 15:39
Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values
Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values
2021/10/07 10:49
French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan
French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan
2021/10/06 10:34
MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan
MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan
2021/09/30 20:04

Updated : 2021-10-11 15:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech (Full Text)
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
China issues hysterical condemnation of Tony Abbott’s visit to Taiwan
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Kompasu to bring rain to east Taiwan after weekend
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day