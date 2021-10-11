Alexa
Taiwan caught between Typhoon Kompasu and northeastern monsoon

Typhoon Kompasu to impact Taiwan most severely from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/11 14:34
Northern and eastern Taiwan have been hit with torrential rain. 

Northern and eastern Taiwan have been hit with torrential rain.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents in Taiwan, especially those in northern and eastern areas, should brace for strong winds and torrential rain between Monday afternoon and evening (Oct. 11), as Typhoon Kompasu will be at its nearest point during this period, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

In an online press conference, the CWB warned that though the eye of Typhoon Kompasu is far from Taiwan and so far only a sea warning has been issued, it will bring winds and rainfall in its periphery that are no weaker than those brought by typhoons that make landfall. So far, winds in Taiwan’s outlying Orchid Island have reached level 16, while Taiwan’s west coast and Hengchun Peninsula have seen level 10-11 winds.

A pedestrian in Taipei struggles against strong winds. (CNA photo)

Work and classes have been canceled for the day on Orchid Island and for the latter half of the day on Green Island, while Turtle Island off the coast of Yilan County has closed for the day.

As of 11 a.m., accumulated precipitation in Yilan County’s mountains had surpassed 200 milliliters, and the CWB said more rain will hit eastern Taiwan, especially mountains in Yilan County, Hualien County, and New Taipei City at night.

As of Monday afternoon, Typhoon Kompasu was located in the southeast of Taiwan and was expected to move westward through the Bashi Strait at 29 kilometers per hour. By 11 p.m. on Monday, it will be located directly south of Taiwan.

Waves along Taiwan's east coast. (CNA photo)

Taiwan is currently caught between the typhoon and the northeastern monsoon, which feeds even more wind and precipitation to the north and east of the country. The CWB urged citizens to stay away from the coast, as along Taiwan’s northern and eastern shores, waves have grown to three to five meters in height, while in Orchid Island they have reached over six meters.

While strong winds will mainly affect the coast and torrential rain will the mountains, the CWB said residents living inland should still be wary of extreme weather conditions as well as possible high temperatures.
Updated : 2021-10-11 15:13 GMT+08:00

