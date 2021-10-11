3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Oct. 10), marking the sixth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

On Oct. 1, Beijing sent 38 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone, followed by 39 aircraft the next day, and 16 airplanes on Oct. 3. On Oct. 4, the Chinese sent 56 warplanes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, a single day record since the MND began publicly reporting incursions in September 2020.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

According to a MND report given to the Legislative Yuan on Oct. 5, more than 600 Chinese military sorties have been flown into Taiwan’s ADIZ already this year. Last year, 380 incursions were recorded in the southwest corner of the zone.

Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Oct. 10. (MND image)