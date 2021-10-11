Tourists trapped in northeastern Taiwan sea cave rescued overnight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After receiving report of 16 people being trapped in a sea cave in Nan’ao late at night on Sunday (Oct. 10), the Yilan County Fire Department spent the night attempting to rescue them before finally bringing everyone back safely in the morning of Monday (Oct. 11).

UDN reported that the 16 people included one pregnant woman and five children, who set up camp in a sea cave on Mystery Beach after their car allegedly broke down nearby. However, they found themselves trapped after the tide rose and heavy rainfall at night, and were left with no choice but to retreat to higher ground inside the cave, which remained safe.



A total of 16 people were trapped in a sea cave on Mystery Beach in Nan'ao. (CNA photo)

According to UDN, the rescue mission was made especially difficult due to the strong waves brought by Typhoon Kompasu, as well as a 100-meter section of cliff that made rappelling impossible.

Search and rescue team members told UDN that after the team spent three hours making their way down the hill and rappelling 300 meters, they were unable to travel down the final stretch due to a huge rock that provided no leverage for ropes. “We really did our best, even if we did go down, it would be to keep them company as be wouldn’t be able to pull them up,” they were quoted as saying.

Whenever a northeastern monsoon or typhoon strikes, “Just don’t approach the area if locals tell you not to!” the search and rescue team members said, according to UDN. They claimed that when the 16 people were about to set up camp in the sea cave in the afternoon, locals had told them to leave quickly, “but they didn’t listen! This could have been avoided.”



A helicopter arriving at the Nan'ao Sports Center, carrying the first group of rescued tourists. (Facebook, National Fire Agency video)

Per UDN, a helicopter was dispatched from an airport in Hualien at 5:50 a.m., rescuing the first group of 11 tourists consisting of mainly women and children at 6:36 a.m. The second group of five men and four dogs were rescued at 6:38 a.m., and both groups arrived at the Nan’ao Sports Center safely.

No one was reported injured in the incident, though the pregnant woman and children were feeling unwell due to shock, UDN reported.