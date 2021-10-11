Alexa
7th annual run to honor journalist James Foley on Oct. 23

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 04:15
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The seventh annual Freedom Run to honor the memory of journalist James Foley is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Rochester, New Hampshire, and virtually around the world.

The run raises money for the work of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of all Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad and promotes the protection of journalists working in dangerous areas through preventive safety education.

Foley was publicly executed by Islamic State members in 2014 while reporting on the conflict in Syria.

The Freedom Run consists of a traditional 5K Run/Walk held in Rochester, Foley's former home, and a virtual Run/Walk, held globally. It seeks to raise $100,000.

Participants can register through www.foleyrun.org as an individual or a team leader and share stories and pictures about what the event means to them.

Updated : 2021-10-11 06:05 GMT+08:00

