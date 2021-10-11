Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chennai through to IPL final, beats Delhi in last-over drama

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 02:10
Chennai through to IPL final, beats Delhi in last-over drama

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare on Sunday, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs.

Three-time champion Chennai reached 173-6 on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s impressive 70 and Robin Uthappa's 63.

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off the game with three boundaries against Tom Curran in the final over.

Dhoni had won the toss and chose to field.

Delhi, last year’s runner-up, posted a decent score of 172-5.

Delhi will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday's final. It takes on the winner of Monday's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-11 04:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250