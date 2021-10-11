Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austrian president demands that government restore trust

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 01:07
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace ...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 file photo, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations...
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace ...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbian Presi...
Werner Kogler, the head of the Green Party in Austria, makes a statement in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 after Austria's Chancellor Sebasti...
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace ...

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace ...

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 file photo, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations...

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace ...

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbian Presi...

Werner Kogler, the head of the Green Party in Austria, makes a statement in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 after Austria's Chancellor Sebasti...

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace ...

Austria's president on Sunday welcomed Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's resignation and demanded that the country's politicians work hard to restore voters' trust after a several-day drama that brought the government to the brink of collapse.

President Alexander Van der Bellen said he will swear in Alexander Schallenberg, currently Austria's foreign minister, as chancellor on Monday.

Kurz, 35, announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. The conservative Kurz's junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement. Kurz denies any wrongdoing.

Van der Bellen, whose role makes him an important referee in political crises, said Kurz “made an important contribution to the integrity of our institutions being protected.”

But “in recent days, citizens' trust in politics has been shaken once more, massively shaken,” Van der Bellen said in Vienna. “It is up to all those who carry political responsibility, but particularly those in government, to restore this trust in the coming months.”

“Words alone aren't enough,” he added. “This can only be done with serious and concentrated work, work and more work.”

Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports, financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People's Party and then chancellor in 2017.

Although he is stepping down as chancellor, he is keeping his role as party leader and becoming the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights the corruption allegations.

Kurz responded to the demand for an untainted new leader by proposing Schallenberg, 52, a move that the Greens accepted. Schallenberg has been loyal to Kurz and shares his hard line on curbing migration, but has a background in diplomacy rather than party politics.

Schallenberg said Sunday his elevation was “a surprise for us all” and he faced “an enormously challenging task.”

Updated : 2021-10-11 02:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250