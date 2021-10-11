Alexa
Seifu Tura Abdiwak wins 2021 Chicago Marathon

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 00:24
Seifu Tura, of Ethiopia, wins the men's Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Galen Rupp, of the United States, finishes in second place in the men's Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Galen Rupp, right, of the United States, celebrates with Chicago Marathon executive race director Carey Pinkowski after finishing in second place in t...

CHICAGO (AP) — Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won Sunday in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdiwak, who placed sixth in the Chicago race in 2019, finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya's Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51.

Rupp won the Chicago title in 2017, becoming the first American man to accomplish the feat in 15 years.

Chepngetich took the women's race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.

Around 35,000 runners competed in Sunday’s 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year’s race due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers. Registered participants had to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

Updated : 2021-10-11 02:30 GMT+08:00

