Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cora: Text from Belichick, 'like the highlight of the year'

By Associated Press
2021/10/11 00:02
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, i...

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, i...

BOSTON (AP) — The sure sign for Red Sox manager Alex Cora that things are getting serious in the baseball playoffs: He got a text from Patriots coach Bill Belichick wishing him luck.

“That’s like the highlight of the year,” Cora gushed before Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I got the text from this random area code. That’s cool, to be honest with you, for somebody of his status to wish us luck.”

Cora said Belichick reached out before Tuesday’s wild-card victory over the New York Yankees, and texted again after. Although the two have met several times, including when the 2018 World Series champions were honored before a Patriots game, “This is more personal,” Cora said.

The genial Red Sox manager said he saw a different side of Belichick than the one the dour coach shows through the media. Cora, who has one World Series ring as a Red Sox player and another as the manager, wondered aloud to reporters whether he might go all Belichickian if he wins a few more.

“I won’t promise you,” he said, “but I don’t think I will change.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-11 01:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250