Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 22:49
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Sunday left a woman dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots. It's not yet clear what led to the shootout, and no arrests have been made, police said.

“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life," said police spokesman Steve Linders. "And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself. One minute she’s dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she’s dying in friend’s arms. It’s nothing short of a tragedy.”

The woman in her 20s who was killed is the 32nd homicide victim in the city so far this year, the Star Tribune reported.

Linders said the department is putting in all resources to find the suspects.

The Seventh Street Truck bar is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL's Minnesota Wild play. Linders said he doesn’t recall any recent previous calls for police service to Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

“It’s just not on our radar as a spot where we see this type of thing,” Linders said. “We don’t see this type of thing anywhere.”

Updated : 2021-10-11 00:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
China's Xi Jinping vows ‘reunification' on eve of Taiwan's National Day
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250