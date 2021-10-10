|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|3
|16
|Liverpool
|7
|4
|3
|0
|17
|6
|15
|Man City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|3
|14
|Man United
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|6
|14
|Everton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|13
|8
|14
|Brighton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|8
|5
|14
|Brentford
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|12
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|10
|12
|West Ham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|14
|10
|11
|Aston Villa
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|9
|10
|Arsenal
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10
|10
|Wolverhampton
|7
|3
|0
|4
|5
|6
|9
|Leicester
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|8
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Watford
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|10
|7
|Leeds
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|14
|6
|Southampton
|7
|0
|4
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Burnley
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|3
|4
|8
|16
|3
|Norwich
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|16
|1
___
Man United 1, Everton 1
Burnley 0, Norwich 0
Chelsea 3, Southampton 1
Leeds 1, Watford 0
Wolverhampton 2, Newcastle 1
Brighton 0, Arsenal 0
Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 2
Tottenham 2, Aston Villa 1
West Ham 1, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Man City 2
Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|11
|7
|4
|0
|18
|8
|25
|West Brom
|11
|6
|4
|1
|20
|9
|22
|Coventry
|11
|7
|1
|3
|16
|12
|22
|Stoke
|11
|6
|3
|2
|15
|11
|21
|Fulham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|23
|13
|20
|QPR
|11
|5
|3
|3
|22
|16
|18
|Huddersfield
|11
|5
|2
|4
|16
|14
|17
|Blackburn
|11
|4
|4
|3
|19
|14
|16
|Bristol City
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|16
|Reading
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|19
|16
|Millwall
|11
|3
|6
|2
|11
|11
|15
|Blackpool
|11
|4
|3
|4
|11
|14
|15
|Luton Town
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18
|16
|14
|Sheffield United
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|16
|12
|Middlesbrough
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|12
|Birmingham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|15
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|3
|2
|6
|14
|14
|11
|Preston
|11
|2
|5
|4
|12
|15
|11
|Swansea
|11
|2
|5
|4
|9
|14
|11
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|19
|11
|Hull
|11
|2
|3
|6
|8
|15
|9
|Barnsley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|7
|14
|8
|Peterborough
|11
|2
|2
|7
|12
|23
|8
|Derby
|11
|3
|5
|3
|7
|8
|2
___
Coventry 4, Fulham 1
Barnsley 0, Millwall 1
Birmingham 0, Nottingham Forest 3
Blackpool 2, Blackburn 1
Bournemouth 2, Sheffield United 1
Cardiff 0, Reading 1
Derby 0, Swansea 0
Hull 2, Middlesbrough 0
Luton Town 0, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Bristol City 3
QPR 3, Preston 2
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|12
|6
|5
|1
|19
|11
|23
|Wycombe
|11
|7
|2
|2
|18
|12
|23
|Wigan
|10
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|22
|Sunderland
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|11
|22
|Rotherham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|9
|20
|Milton Keynes Dons
|11
|5
|4
|2
|21
|15
|19
|Oxford United
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|12
|18
|Bolton
|12
|5
|3
|4
|20
|16
|18
|Sheffield Wednesday
|11
|5
|3
|3
|11
|9
|18
|Burton Albion
|12
|4
|4
|4
|11
|14
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|11
|5
|1
|5
|14
|20
|16
|Portsmouth
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|10
|15
|Morecambe
|11
|4
|2
|5
|20
|18
|14
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|4
|4
|21
|19
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|11
|3
|4
|4
|17
|19
|13
|Cambridge United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|16
|13
|Lincoln
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|15
|12
|Cheltenham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|20
|12
|Gillingham
|12
|2
|5
|5
|11
|17
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|10
|2
|4
|4
|17
|18
|10
|Charlton
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|18
|9
|Crewe
|11
|1
|5
|5
|9
|15
|8
|Shrewsbury
|12
|2
|2
|8
|9
|18
|8
|Doncaster
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|18
|7
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Ipswich 1
Bolton 2, Shrewsbury 1
Cheltenham 0, Rotherham 2
Crewe 2, Cambridge United 2
Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 2
Gillingham 0, Wigan 2
Lincoln 2, Plymouth 2
Portsmouth 4, Sunderland 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Oxford United 2
Wycombe 4, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 1
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 0
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe 2, Gillingham 0
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|10
|23
|Harrogate Town
|11
|6
|4
|1
|23
|13
|22
|Swindon
|11
|5
|4
|2
|14
|8
|19
|Port Vale
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|12
|18
|Tranmere
|11
|5
|3
|3
|8
|4
|18
|Leyton Orient
|11
|4
|5
|2
|19
|11
|17
|Sutton United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|11
|17
|Hartlepool
|11
|5
|2
|4
|11
|10
|17
|Crawley Town
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|15
|17
|Exeter
|11
|3
|7
|1
|16
|10
|16
|Barrow
|11
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|16
|Bradford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|11
|16
|Newport County
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|13
|15
|Northampton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|11
|15
|Stevenage
|11
|3
|4
|4
|11
|15
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|11
|4
|1
|6
|12
|17
|13
|Salford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|12
|12
|Rochdale
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|14
|12
|Walsall
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|16
|12
|Colchester
|10
|2
|4
|4
|7
|11
|10
|Mansfield Town
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|15
|10
|Carlisle
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|18
|10
|Oldham
|11
|2
|2
|7
|6
|16
|8
|Scunthorpe
|11
|1
|4
|6
|7
|23
|7
___
Bradford 2, Rochdale 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Swindon 3
Carlisle 0, Forest Green 2
Colchester 0, Salford 2
Exeter 2, Walsall 2
Mansfield Town 0, Barrow 1
Newport County 3, Scunthorpe 0
Northampton 0, Sutton United 2
Oldham 1, Harrogate Town 2
Port Vale 3, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 2, Hartlepool 0
Tranmere 2, Colchester 0
Forest Green 0, Swindon 2
Barrow 1, Leyton Orient 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Carlisle 0
Harrogate Town 6, Scunthorpe 1
Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0
Newport County 0, Bradford 0
Rochdale 0, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 2, Exeter 2
Sutton United 4, Port Vale 3
Walsall 2, Salford 1
Hartlepool 2, Northampton 1
Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.