NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 6 2 38 31 16
Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19
North Carolina 9 6 5 32 26 14
Washington 8 7 6 30 24 25
Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18
Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24
Houston 8 7 5 29 27 25
Orlando 7 7 7 28 26 27
Louisville 4 12 5 17 16 37
Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago ppd.

Houston at Kansas City ppd.

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-11 00:00 GMT+08:00

