The Latest: Zach Wilson leads Jets against Falcons in London

A New York Jets fan takes their seat before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in... A New York Jets fan takes their seat before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A Falcons fan takes a selfie before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London,... A Falcons fan takes a selfie before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms-up before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hots... New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms-up before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

The NFL has returned to London after a one-year hiatus. The Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a matchup of 1-3 teams.

London hasn't been kind to rookie quarterbacks. They are 0-4 in the English capital since the NFL started staging regular-season games there in 2007.

Jets QB Zach Wilson wants to change that by building on his success in New York's 27-24 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Falcons counterpart Matt Ryan will be without top receiver Calvin Ridley as the team tries to bounce back from a 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team.

It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL