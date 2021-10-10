Alexa
Falcons without starting S Erik Harris against Jets

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 20:53
LONDON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting safety Erik Harris for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London because of a calf injury.

Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will also miss the game with a hamstring injury. Both were declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaylinn Hawkins was expected to start in place of Harris.

Atlanta lost cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury last week. The team activated defensive back Kendall Sheffield off injured reserve on Saturday as insurance.

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has taken snaps in a wildcat formation, was also declared inactive.

Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley did not make the trip to London due to personal reasons.

NEW YORK JETS at ATLANTA

Falcons: WR Russell Gage, WR Calvin Ridley, QB Feleipe Franks, S Erik Harris, CB Avery Williams, DL John Cominsky, DL Marlon Davidson.

Jets: WR Jeff Smith, RB La'Mical Perine, TE Tyler Kroft, S Marcus Maye, DL Jonathan Marshall, S Adrian Colbert, CB Isaiah Dunn.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-10 22:25 GMT+08:00

