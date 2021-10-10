Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. shower;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;13;84%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Sunny and very warm;36;27;N;9;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;33;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NW;4;22%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;22;16;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;ENE;21;55%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;16;10;A couple of showers;15;10;NW;17;76%;86%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;9;4;Rain and drizzle;7;2;N;11;76%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cool;18;6;Sunny, but cool;18;7;ESE;10;17%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;11;0;Rain and drizzle;5;-5;N;17;74%;54%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A drenching t-storm;28;21;Humid with a shower;29;18;S;12;74%;58%;11

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;21;19;A shower and t-storm;24;15;NE;10;77%;85%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;15;12;Milder;17;13;NNW;16;62%;99%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm, turning windy;36;18;Sunny and very warm;37;18;NW;18;17%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;23;High clouds;34;23;SSW;11;58%;6%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WSW;10;82%;78%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;10;78%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;WNW;15;69%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;18;6;Sunny, but cool;18;4;NW;10;45%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with rain;10;7;Cold with rain;9;7;NNW;9;95%;93%;1

Berlin, Germany;Abundant sunshine;13;3;A couple of showers;13;7;WNW;11;75%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;A t-storm in spots;18;10;SE;8;70%;74%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;A t-storm or two;28;19;NW;10;79%;81%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;11;7;Partly sunny;14;7;NW;14;58%;25%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;15;9;A couple of showers;14;9;NW;9;75%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;16;6;Mostly cloudy;17;9;ENE;11;55%;72%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower;13;8;Mostly cloudy;15;6;WNW;8;55%;32%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;20;15;Periods of rain;18;14;SSE;12;84%;65%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy this morning;32;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;20;NNE;9;41%;52%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Cooler with showers;22;20;NE;13;75%;92%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;Sunshine and nice;32;21;N;17;40%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;High clouds, warm;28;15;S;12;42%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;SSE;6;67%;60%;7

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;8;76%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;Very warm;27;22;A severe t-storm;26;16;SSW;24;70%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;33;25;Downpours;28;26;WSW;16;85%;95%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;13;7;A couple of showers;13;7;WNW;16;75%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;WNW;9;76%;16%;9

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;32;17;Sunshine;28;18;ESE;9;50%;28%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;31;22;A morning shower;33;22;SE;19;62%;42%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine and hot;34;24;Hazy and very warm;36;24;N;7;50%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;19;5;Partly sunny;21;4;ESE;13;35%;8%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;Mostly sunny, warm;35;26;NW;11;68%;24%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;8;65%;50%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;14;7;Partly sunny;15;9;W;11;79%;13%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;12;4;Sunny and warmer;18;4;NE;8;28%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;22;20;Partly sunny, breezy;23;20;E;31;80%;26%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Wind and rain;26;23;Heavy morning rain;24;22;NW;18;88%;90%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;14;Nice with some sun;24;10;E;15;53%;14%;12

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a t-storm;30;21;A thunderstorm;30;21;SE;6;75%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;13;9;Winds subsiding;11;7;SSW;30;80%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;WSW;15;84%;85%;3

Hong Kong, China;Rain at times;28;24;Partly sunny;31;22;N;16;68%;28%;4

Honolulu, United States;A gusty breeze;30;24;Increasingly windy;31;25;ENE;28;56%;82%;8

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;Partly sunny;32;21;NE;8;57%;13%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;28;19;A strong t-storm;28;18;NNW;18;54%;65%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;18;14;A t-storm around;20;14;ENE;13;81%;52%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm around;33;24;W;12;64%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;29;Plenty of sunshine;33;29;N;10;60%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunny and nice;23;11;N;11;34%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;NNW;7;11%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;23;SSW;9;56%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;28;18;A t-storm around;29;18;SSE;8;68%;44%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Increasing clouds;37;28;S;12;35%;7%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;14;-1;Partly sunny;14;1;SSE;7;69%;15%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;N;14;60%;55%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;32;24;Low clouds;33;24;NW;11;59%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;34;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;NW;8;66%;38%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;S;7;64%;48%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;17;3;An afternoon shower;16;4;NW;14;61%;70%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;24;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;10;80%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;15;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;12;82%;13%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;26;17;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;NE;12;50%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partly sunny;15;9;WNW;11;68%;32%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;13;Breezy and cooler;22;13;N;23;52%;3%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;W;14;66%;29%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;24;13;Nice with some sun;24;11;ESE;7;50%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;31;28;Variable clouds;32;28;W;21;69%;57%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;26;Clearing;32;26;NE;8;72%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;11;68%;70%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;15;7;Clouds and sun;14;5;SE;15;57%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;14;A t-storm around;26;14;NE;10;49%;49%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;11;71%;57%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;11;-2;Partly sunny;11;3;S;9;70%;29%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;S;14;68%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;21;14;Periods of rain;18;15;E;17;83%;89%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;19;14;Partly sunny, warm;22;14;SSE;3;70%;17%;3

Moscow, Russia;More sun than clouds;12;-1;Thickening clouds;11;1;S;9;70%;15%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;E;6;83%;86%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;14;A t-storm around;26;14;E;12;57%;55%;11

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;19;17;Breezy;21;16;ENE;25;68%;33%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Sunshine;32;15;W;9;46%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-3;NE;19;72%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;More sun than clouds;30;21;A shower or two;29;22;NW;10;63%;89%;4

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;12;5;A shower in the p.m.;13;3;W;8;69%;59%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;21;13;Clearing and warm;23;11;SSE;13;75%;17%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;S;6;74%;55%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;SE;11;79%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;74%;63%;11

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;18;10;Periods of sunshine;17;7;N;11;53%;18%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;22;12;A few showers;19;11;SSW;26;70%;65%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower and t-storm;31;25;SW;11;82%;86%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;14;81%;69%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;21;A couple of t-storms;32;22;SE;9;64%;69%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of sun;13;1;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;10;62%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;23;7;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;9;52%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Showers around;20;11;SSW;12;73%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Sunshine;29;17;SSW;8;64%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;29;25;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;12;63%;26%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;6;3;Partly sunny;7;5;ESE;9;63%;26%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;11;4;S;15;65%;29%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Thunderstorms;20;19;Cloudy with showers;20;18;E;13;88%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;NE;11;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;20;10;Partly sunny, cool;18;7;NNE;12;57%;17%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;12;7;Mostly sunny;11;5;S;12;66%;9%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny, windy;20;15;N;35;38%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;29;17;A thunderstorm;27;18;WSW;10;71%;71%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;ESE;17;83%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm around;24;18;SSW;8;99%;54%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NE;15;34%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;7;Sunny and warmer;25;8;SSW;8;37%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSE;13;83%;92%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;27;13;Partly sunny;27;13;ENE;10;47%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Cool with some sun;11;4;NE;7;67%;17%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;23;12;Partly sunny;18;15;ENE;6;56%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;22;Cloudy, windy, humid;24;20;NNE;31;81%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Clouds and sun;32;27;SSE;15;65%;44%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;10;7;A couple of showers;12;9;E;16;94%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;29;25;A couple of showers;31;26;E;18;71%;85%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Thundershowers;12;5;N;11;81%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with showers;16;14;Rain and drizzle;15;14;ESE;21;71%;78%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;35;26;Showers;29;27;ENE;29;78%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;More clouds than sun;13;7;Cloudy;11;6;S;21;69%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cool;13;6;Mostly sunny, cool;16;5;NE;8;45%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;15;8;Clouds and sunshine;16;9;NE;10;69%;35%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;S;9;29%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;NNE;12;56%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;23;15;Occasional rain;20;12;NNE;6;71%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;24;23;Sunny and very warm;28;20;SE;15;54%;27%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;20;17;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;17;SE;14;82%;10%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;25;20;A morning shower;24;18;NW;10;59%;42%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;WSW;17;64%;56%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;8;-8;Plenty of sunshine;7;-6;ESE;13;55%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;13;6;A morning shower;12;4;E;6;54%;47%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cool with some sun;12;8;Partly sunny;14;8;WNW;13;50%;30%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;An afternoon shower;29;23;N;8;82%;69%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;14;-1;Partly sunny;11;2;S;11;66%;15%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;14;0;Periods of sun;12;3;WSW;9;64%;30%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;14;10;Windy;16;10;N;43;73%;85%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with a shower;33;26;Cloudy with showers;31;25;W;8;79%;93%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;4;44%;2%;4

Updated : 2021-10-10 21:56 GMT+08:00

