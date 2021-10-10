Crowds gather for National Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Crowds massed at several viewing spots in Kaohsiung for Taiwan’s National Day fireworks, which began at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 10) at the city’s harbor.

As of 6:00 p.m., the Shoushan Lovers' Viewing Platform had reached 80% of its capacity of 3,700 visitors, according to the local tourism bureau.

Meanwhile, the city’s mass transit authorities said that as of 6:30 p.m., the metro’s passenger volume had reached 130,033, with trains running on the red and orange lines every four minutes.

This represented an increase of 50% compared to the same period last Sunday. The light rail’s passenger volume had reached 13,199 by 6:30 p.m., with trains every 6.1 minutes, per CNA.

Due to the pandemic, the city government limited the number of spectators at the main viewing area at the harbor to 20,000. In addition, the city government announced 15 viewing spots in the city.

These included the Sizihwan Bay scenic platform, the Sizihwan Bay Visitor Center, National Sun Yat-sen University, the Shoushan Lovers' Viewing Platform, the Singuang Ferry Wharf and Riverside Park, the Hamasen Railway Cultural Park, Cijin Beach, the Cijin Maxwell Memorial Bike Path, the Cijin Ferry Station, the area around the Dream Mall light rail station, the Kaohsiung Music Center, and the British Consulate at Takow.