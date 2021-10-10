Heavy rains Monday may force closure of eastern Taiwan’s Suhua Highway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Suhua Highway system may be closed from Monday (Oct. 11) due to expected heavy rainfall, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Other highways in mountainous areas of eastern Taiwan may also face closure Monday as a result of the storms. Taiwan’s highway authority has urged motorists to plan ahead and take the possible road closures into consideration.

As Monday is the end of the Double Ten Day holiday, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) estimated that the number of vehicles passing through the Suhua Highway’s northbound lanes could reach 12,700.

With Tropical Storm Kompasu getting closer to Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said heavy rainfall is likely from Monday afternoon in wind-facing eastern areas. In light of the warning, the DGH’s Fourth Maintenance Office said it will not rule out the road closures.



(DGH Fourth Maintenance Office photo)