New Taipei steps up public transportation options for fireworks shows

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government is upping public transportation capacity to accommodate fireworks shows in Tamsui District for the rest of October.

Authorities will increase train frequency on the Danhai light rail and provide special bus service from Fisherman’s Wharf, the site for the fireworks shows every Saturday and Sunday night for the remainder of this month, CNA reported.

The pyrotechnics will start at 8 p.m. on weekends, with shows lasting about three minutes.

New Taipei Fisheries and Fishing Port Management Office Director Chang Li-chen (張麗珍) told CNA the crowd in attendance at the fireworks display on Saturday night (Oct. 9) was estimated to be around 20,000 people. Afterward, the crowd cleared out within a half hour due to the increased transportation capacity, he added.

According to Chang, for those who wish to stick around, there will be activities after the fireworks, including open-air cinema, concerts, and fairs. She encouraged visitors to walk to the MRT Tamsui Station and enjoy the views and historic sites along the way.

The New Taipei Police Department’s Tamsui Precinct suggested the public reach the fireworks by public transportation, such as the light rail or the Red 26 bus, per CNA.