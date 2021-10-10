Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New Taipei steps up public transportation options for fireworks shows

Revelers advised to stick around and enjoy Tamsui’s many attractions after fireworks

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/10 17:39
(Police photo)

(Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government is upping public transportation capacity to accommodate fireworks shows in Tamsui District for the rest of October.

Authorities will increase train frequency on the Danhai light rail and provide special bus service from Fisherman’s Wharf, the site for the fireworks shows every Saturday and Sunday night for the remainder of this month, CNA reported.

The pyrotechnics will start at 8 p.m. on weekends, with shows lasting about three minutes.

New Taipei Fisheries and Fishing Port Management Office Director Chang Li-chen (張麗珍) told CNA the crowd in attendance at the fireworks display on Saturday night (Oct. 9) was estimated to be around 20,000 people. Afterward, the crowd cleared out within a half hour due to the increased transportation capacity, he added.

According to Chang, for those who wish to stick around, there will be activities after the fireworks, including open-air cinema, concerts, and fairs. She encouraged visitors to walk to the MRT Tamsui Station and enjoy the views and historic sites along the way.

The New Taipei Police Department’s Tamsui Precinct suggested the public reach the fireworks by public transportation, such as the light rail or the Red 26 bus, per CNA.

Tamsui Precinct
Danhai light rail
Fisherman’s Wharf
Tamsui
fireworks

RELATED ARTICLES

Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day
2021/10/10 10:43
Taiwan's Double Ten celebrations kick off with fireworks and huge flags
Taiwan's Double Ten celebrations kick off with fireworks and huge flags
2021/10/10 09:52
Vibrant attractions to illuminate Fisherman’s Wharf in New Taipei
Vibrant attractions to illuminate Fisherman’s Wharf in New Taipei
2021/10/08 17:32
Taipei Valentine’s Day fireworks will brighten mood amidst COVID
Taipei Valentine’s Day fireworks will brighten mood amidst COVID
2021/10/05 12:27
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
2021/10/03 21:47

Updated : 2021-10-10 18:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend