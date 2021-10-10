Alexa
Actor dies in accident at Bolshoi Theater

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 16:25
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.

The reports cited witnesses as saying that the actor appeared to have exited the stage on the wrong side during a Saturday evening performance of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera “Sadko” and was struck by scenery being lowered.

After the accident, the stage’s curtain was lowered and the audience eventually was told the performance was canceled and their money would be refunded, the reports said.

Updated : 2021-10-10 17:51 GMT+08:00

