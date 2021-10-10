Mandarin Oriental Taipei launches new gourmet delights in collaboration with The Arcade

With the government’s quintuple stimulus voucher launched on 8 October, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei presents its MOre Gourmet Delights Dining Offer in collaboration with The Arcade. Guests who spend NT$5,000 in one check at the designated outlets will be entitled to a booklet of Stimulus Vouchers, valued at NT$$10,000.

In addition, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei offers a special accommodation package, FANtastic Stay at M.O., the perfect way for our fans to enjoy the award-winning luxurious accommodations and services. The package is priced at NT$ 10,000 net with a leisurely stay in the elegant guestroom, and to enjoy NT$$ 5,000 hotel credit applicable to spa treatment and F&B services during stay. For more information, please contact Mandarin Oriental, Taipei at +886 (2) 2715 6888 or The Arcade at +886 (2) 2712 6888.

MOre Gourmet Delights Dining Offer

Starting from 8 October 2021, guests who dine at the designated restaurants and spend NT$5,000 and above in one check will be gifted with a booklet of vouchers valued at NT$10,000. (NT$1,000 x 10). The voucher is limited to quantities of 5,000 copies.

MOre Gourmet Delights Dining Offer is applicable to the following restaurants located at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and the Arcade:

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei: Michelin 1 Star Ya Ge Chinese restaurant, Michelin Recommended Bencotto Italian restaurant, and The Mandarin Cakeshop

The Arcade: Michelin Recommended Thai & Thai restaurant, and Michelin Recommended TAJIMAYA Shabu Shabu, Café de LUGANO

A NT$1,000 voucher can be redeemed for every TWD$ 5,000 transaction at designated F&B locations and maximum redemption of NT$5,000 for each F&B transaction. The voucher is valid until 30 April 2022 and becomes void after the expiry date with blackout dates apply. This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers, promotions and/or discounts. For details of the terms and conditions, please visit the event page.

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and the Arcade offer various selections of fine cuisines. Whether you would like to hold family gatherings at the one Michelin star YaGe Chinese restaurant, enjoy a romantic dinner at Bencotto, have a lunch meeting at Thai & Thai or celebrate a birthday at TAJIMAYA Shabu Shabu, Gastronomes and foodies can also enjoy the fare at Café de LUGANO or indulge in sweet delights from The Mandarin Cakeshop to satisfy their cravings.

FANtastic Stay at M.O. Room Package

Embark on a journey to experience the legendary service of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei. Book the FANtastic Stay at MO package to stay at the luxurious guestroom with NT$5,000 hotel credit for guests to enjoy dining services or spa treatment during stay. Priced at NT$10,000 per room per night (15.5% service charge and government taxes are included), the package is valid from 11 October 2021 to 30 December 2021 and is offered with limited bookings available from Mondays to Thursdays. The package is inclusive of:

Luxurious accommodation in one of the most elegant and spacious guestrooms or suites in the city

NT$5,000 hotel credit applicable to Spa treatment or F&B dining services per room per stay

The room payment can be settled either with stimulus vouchers, cash or any credit cards. For more information or reservations, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/ or contact the hotel on +886 (2) 2715 6800.