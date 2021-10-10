Alexa
Double Ten Day sees Taipei's zoos and museums full to capacity

Lines formed before opening at Taipei Zoo, Taipei Astronomical Museum full by mid-morning

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/10 15:41
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo and Taipei Astronomical Museum were filled to capacity on Sunday (Oct. 10), CNA reported.

Taipei Zoo said that a line formed in front of the zoo before opening time at 9 a.m., and by 10 a.m., 3,695 visitors had filed through the gate. By 1 p.m., 11,522 people were inside the zoo, according to the report.

As the limit for visitors at the zoo is 10,000, people who did not book online in advance had to wait in line for visitors to leave before they could get in.

Taipei Astronomical Museum also swarmed with visitors Sunday. The number of visitors reached its capacity of 1,200 people before 11 a.m. This compared to 2 p.m. the previous day when the zoo was full, according to the museum.

The museum recorded the most visitors on Saturday since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the museum said. The museum added there are usually more visitors in the afternoon and urged people to arrive early.
Updated : 2021-10-10 16:24 GMT+08:00

