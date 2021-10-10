Dodgers break through, tie NLDS with 9-2 win over Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, is congratulated by Mookie Betts after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of ... Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, is congratulated by Mookie Betts after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to blow it open in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 on Saturday night to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declared earlier in the day, “We’re going to play this game essentially like a do or die,” and the reigning World Series champions did just that by continuing to add on, including Will Smith’s leadoff homer in the eighth.

Now, NL West runner-up Los Angeles — second place despite 106 wins — is right back in it and headed home to Chavez Ravine with a chance to ride some momentum.

The best-of-five series shifts to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night all square, hardly a surprise considering how close these clubs played for months. The 107-win Giants edged the Dodgers for the division on the final day and took the season series 10-9 but were outscored overall 80-78.

Urías went unbeaten over his final 17 regular-season starts since June 21, going 11-0 during that stretch that included a Sept. 4 victory here at raucous Oracle Park. He struck out five and walked one over five innings Saturday, giving up one run on three hits.

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over Milwaukee to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn’t get a key hit.

Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1.

The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday.

Fried struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody. The Brewers didn’t get a runner in scoring position until Willy Adames hit a two-out double in the sixth, and Fried responded by striking out Eduardo Escobar.



