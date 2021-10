TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded seven imported COVID-19 cases, with no local cases and no deaths, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Sunday (Oct. 10).

All imported cases were from Southeast Asian countries, including four from Myanmar, one from Singapore, one from Malaysia, and one from Indonesia.

The individuals entered the country between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8.

The cases are comprised of six males and one female, with ages ranging between 10 and 40, according to the CECC.